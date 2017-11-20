Week 5 of the Blue League

GIRLS

Castle Heights 36, Tuckers Crossroads 14

Takisia Hastings fired in 14 points and Chelsey Goodloe tossed in 10 for Castle Heights while Ellie Shanks scored six, Abby Stem four and Abby Johnson two.

Jamie Simms scored all 14 Tuckers Crossroads points.

Byars Dowdy 23, Carroll-Oakland 5

Samia Payne poured in 10 points for Byars Dowdy while Kiyla Starks finished with five and Zoe Kirby and Lilly Purnell four each.

Nichole Reed and Daisy Walters each tossed in two points and Kinsley Coleman a free throw for Carroll-Oakland.

Kristen Wynns tossed in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.

Sam Houston 19, Coles Ferry 11

Lola Claire Chappell and Rolandria Dowell each scored six points for Sam Houston while Keeli Davis dropped in four and Addie Lyndsey two.

Alyssa Whittaker scored six points and Marissa Williamson five for Coles Ferry.

Emmie Lyndsey threw in three points and Alyssa Wood two in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston. Maci Hodge had two for Coles Ferry.

BOYS

Tuckers Crossroads 13, Castle Heights 11

Zeb Major fired in five points for Tuckers Crossroads while Carter Bass finished with four and Logan Hackett and Maddox Njezic two each.

Trey Cecil scored six points for Castle Heights while Jacob Rasiner finished with four and Cade Thorne a free throw.

Jarius Keeley tossed in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.

Carroll-Oakland 48, Byars Dowdy 16

Avery Harris had 18 points and Carson Fox 12 for Carroll-Oakland. Tyler Anderson added eight points, Brody Reasonover four, Carson Teel three, Garry Owens two and Peyton Laws a free throw.

Terrell Searcy scored six for Byars Dowdy while Deshawn Sawyers finished with five, Danzerio Weir three and Josh Burgett two.

Cash Williams finished with five points and Owens and Evan Klemm two each in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland.

Coles Ferry 28, Sam Houston 27

Kalib Gilbert tossed in 12 points for Coles Ferry while Ja’Michael Mitchell notched nine, Jordan Lawson four and Ethan Schweer three.

Maddox Hallum scored seven for Sam Houston while Dame’on Calloway collected six, Mason Hallum five, Antwan Abston four, Remaurion Jackson three and Cooper Hays two.

Vatavion Leftridge threw in three points and Amauri Manier three in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston. Gavin Gregory countered with two for Coles Ferry.