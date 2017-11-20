Commanders pull away from Grace

The Commanders outscored the Lions 17-3 in the second to turn a 19-15 edge into a 36-18 halftime margin. It was 58-32 through three as they climbed to 4-1.

Point guard Joe Greenwood totaled 22 points on three 3-pointers and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line for Friendship. Ashton Young threw in 13 points and fellow post Hanley Sobiesczcyk 11. Coulson Porter put in eight points and Jake Blair six as each hit a pair of threes. Bryce Miller and Malachi Frewin each threw in a triple while Adam Husseini had two.

Gavin Johnson kept Grace in the game early with three first-quarter triples and finished with four for most of his 14 points. Cole Scott scored 13 from the post.

The Commanders were coming off a split of Saturday’s TSSAA Hall of Champions double header at Portland. Friendship dropped a 54-53 double-overtime decision to the host Panthers before rebounding to beat East Robertson 62-50.

Friendship will take a break for Thanksgiving before returning to play next Tuesday at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.

Mt. Juliet blasts Independence 64-21

THOMPSONS STATION — Mt. Juliet’s girls dominated Independence 64-21 Monday night.

The Lady Bears led 21-5 following the first quarter and 43-5 at halftime as they improved to 2-1.

Center Emma Palmer led the Lady Bears with 21 points while guard T Davis dropped in 14 and Oakland-transfer Shelby Petty 12. Aaliyah Frazier added eight, Isabella Houston four and Gentry Houston and Kiki Jervis two each.

Mt. Juliet dropped its season opener to Blackman 63-52 in the opener of a TSSAA Hall of Champions double header Saturday at East Nashville despite 24 points from Palmer and 12 from Naveah Majors. The Lady Bears bounced back with a 59-31 win over West Creek.

The Lady Bears will welcome Oakland to The Cave for their home opener at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They will return to Independence for its Classic on Friday, a 1 p.m. matinee against Siegel.