Baird girls beat Macon County

The Devilettes led 14-7 following the first quarter, 22-16 at halftime and 31-23 through three periods.

Terri Reynolds scored 16 points and Meioshe Mason 10 for Baird. Asia Barr finished with five, Julia Manus and Sani Scott four each, Finley Tomlin and Brooklyn Young two apiece and Madison Jennings a free throw.

Barr and Scott led the defense, coach Adrienne Daniels said.

Scott scored 10 points in the junior-varsity game while Tomlin tossed in six and Young, Shekinah Brinkley, Allie Cook and Laina Knight two each.

Baird will travel to Watertown on Nov. 28 for a 6 p.m. tipoff.