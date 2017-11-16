Late jumper drops Devilettes

Lebanon point guard Aaryn Grace Lester’s only point of the night broke a 42-42 tie. As a timeout ended, Cookeville was handed the ball at midcourt before the Devilettes could get back into position from a timeout. Savage’s jumper gave her 20 points on the night as LHS slipped to 1-1.

Forward Lindsey Freeman led Lebanon with 14 points while Addie Grace Porter scored seven, Allissa Mulaski six, Rebecca Brown and Christaney Brookshire five each, Anne Marie Heidebreicht four and Lester and Jakeshia James a free throw apiece.

Lebanon led 13-7 following the first quarter and 34-33 through three periods. The teams were tied 22-22 at halftime.

The Devilettes will visit Stewarts Creek in Smyrna at 6 p.m. Tuesday.