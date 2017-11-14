Mulaski leads Lebanon to wire-to-wire win

The junior sank all six of her free throws and fired in four three-pointers in leading Lebanon with 18 points.

The Devilettes led from start to finish, including 17-8 following the first quarter, 33-20 at halftime and 48-34 through three periods.

Maleigha Oldham hit two triples from the wing as she and sophomore Lindsey Freeman, in her Devilette debut after playing her freshman season at Wilson Central, each tossed in 10 points. Christaney Brookshire drew enough fouls in the post to fire in 5 of 6 free throws on her way to nine points. Aaryn Grace Lester finished with five points, Addie Grace Porter four, Akiraona Steverson and Anne Marie Heidebreicht two apiece and Jakeisha James and Keionna Britton a foul shot each.

Lucy Chilcutt tried to keep the Lady Wildcats in the game with 19 points, including four three-pointers. She had 11 points, including a pair of triples, during the second quarter.

Lebanon will play its other allotted Hall of Champions game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cookeville.

MJCA edges Pleasant View Christian in overtime

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian pulled away in overtime to a 42-36 win over Pleasant View Christian in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.

The teams were tied 32-32 at the end of regulation before Mt. Juliet Christian outscored Pleasant View 10-4 in the four-minute extra session.

The Lady Saints held an 8-6 edge following the first quarter but trailed 18-17 at halftime. The teams were tied 22-22 through three periods.

Caitlyn Smith fired in 14 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Marcella Gallione notched nine on three 3-pointers, Amelia Lyons eight, Sam Stilts five, Caroline Hibbet four and Abigail Eastin two.

Kylah Kivette led the Lady Warriors with 11 points while Meg Gates tossed in 10.

The Lady Saints will play their second allotted Hall of Champions date at Gordonsville at 6 p.m. Thursday.