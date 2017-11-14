Blue Devils take opening win

The Blue Devils scored the game’s first seven points. But Clarksville cut the margin to 24-22 late in the first half before Lebanon re-established the margin to 28-22 by halftime. It was 38-34 going into the fourth quarter.

Noah Mulaski scored 18 points from the backcourt for the Blue Devils while Eddie Jackson finished with 14 from inside. Evan Britt bagged three 3-pointers for his nine while Jeremiah Hastings had five, David Greene four and Zion Logue and Malcolm Logue three each.

Jamarco Mims tossed in two triples as he and Derrick Cliff each collected 11 for Clarksville.

Lebanon will play its other Hall of Champions game Thursday night at Cookeville.

Central succumbs to Summit

GLADEVILLE — Summit got off to a fast start, putting Wilson Central in comeback mode the rest of the night as the visiting Spartans opened the season with a 62-47 win in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.

The Spartans led 18-6 following the first quarter, 32-20 at halftime and 46-36 through three before closing out the Wildcats with a 16-11 fourth.

Jaden Lewis led four Spartans in double figures with 17 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Isaac Polk put in eight of his 14 in the third quarter. Hayden Tuzneiz tossed in three triples as he and Demontay Dixon each tossed in 12.

Naz Czeskleba sank four three-pointers to lead Wilson Central with 16 points while Dalton King added 11. Kobe Tibbs and Kito Aruh each scored seven, Kene Aruh and Kyzick Schweppe a three.

Central will play its other Hall of Champions game at McGavock on Thursday night following the girls’ contest.

Purple Tigers chomp Cheatham County

WATERTOWN — Watertown opened its season with a 73-48 win over visiting Cheatham County in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game Tuesday night.

The Purple Tigers led 14-5 following the first quarter, 38-16 at halftime and 55-33 through three periods.

Austin Lasater sank three 3-pointers to pace the Purple with 19 points while Heath Price put in a pair of triples on his way to 16 and Griffin Creswell collected 10. RayQuan Verge and Nathan Fish each added eight points while Jared Tomson scored seven, Addison Clinton a three and Elijah Williams two.

Tomson totaled five steals.

Watertown will play its other Hall of Champions game Saturday at Coffee County.

Friendship wins two on opening night

Teams may play two dates of TSSAA Hall of Champions with as many games as they wish on those dates.

Friendship Christian is playing a pair of double headers this week. The Commanders did Ernie Banks proud Tuesday night by pummeling visiting Providence Christian 55-34 and Merrol Hyde 85-67 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Against Providence, the Commanders led 14-11 following the first quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 40-23 through three periods.

Big man Hanley Sobieszczyk led Friendship with 14 points while Joe Greenwood tossed in 12 and Jake Blair 10, including a pair of three-pointers, from the outside. Bryce Miller finished with five, Coulson Porter and Malachi Frewin four each and Ashton Young and Adam Husseini three apiece.

Trevin White tossed in 10 for Providence.

Friendship led Merrol Hyde 23-22 after eight minutes before opening a 51-34 halftime margin and 75-51 through three periods.

Young tossed in 22 points from the post for Friendship while Blair bagged 18 and Greenwood and Sobieszczyk 15 apiece. Miller threw in three triples on his way to 11 while Frewin and Cam Franklin each finished with two.

Connor McCutcheon sank seven threes in leading Merrol Hyde with 26 points while Asher Wolthers’ 17 included a pair of triples.

Friendship will play another double header Saturday at Portland, facing the host Panthers at 1:30 p.m. and East Robertson at 4:30.

Fast start launches Saints to victory

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian jumped to a dominating lead in the first quarter Tuesday night and went on to a season-opening 63-38 win over Providence Christian in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.

The Saints shot out to a 22-3 lead after eight minutes and went into halftime ahead 35-23. They were up 54-25 going into the fourth.

Gavin Forsha finished with a game-high 14 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Caylor Bates and Trent Graves each added 11 on a pair of three-pointers apiece. Jack Crouch collected eight, Dwayne Ewers five, Logan Collier and Chris Bly four apiece, Cole Alsup and Justin Matthews two each and David Hylick a free throw.

Dylan Upchurch’s 11 led Pleasant View.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play its other Hall of Champions game Thursday night at Gordonsville.