Sam Houston, Coles Ferry pull off Blue League sweeps

GIRLS

Sam Houston 15, Byars Dowdy 10

Lola Claire Chappell led the victorious Lady Tigers with eight points while Keeli Davis finished with five and Rolandria Dowell two.

Kiyla Starks finished with four points for Byars Dowdy while Zoe Kirby, Samia Payne and Lilly Purnell each pitched in a pair.

Sam Houston’s Alyssa Horne and Byars Dowdy’s Neveah Logue each flipped in a fifth-quarter free throw.

Castle Heights 23, Carroll-Oakland 8

Takisia Hastings threw in 13 points for Castle Heights while Liz Thompson scored six and Teagan Fetcho and Ellie Shanks each tossed in two.

Kinsley Coleman scored six points and Jai niyah Pillows two apiece for Carroll-Oakland.

Chelsey Goodloe tossed in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.

Coles Ferry 34, Tuckers Crossroads 6

Alyssa Whittaker led the Lady Cougars with 18 points while Lydia Deffendall added eight, Marissa Williamson six and Lyla Adams two.

Jamie Simms threw in three points for Tuckers Crossroads while LaDaisha Word tossed in two and Bella Goodall a free throw.

Mia McDearman fired in four points and Amiyah Hodge two in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry while LaDaisha Word countered with four for Tuckers Crossroads.

BOYS

Sam Houston 40, Byars Dowdy 6

Dame’on Calloway and Maddox Hallum each knocked down nine points for Sam Houston while Cooper Hays added eight, Antwan Abston and Remaurion Jackson four apiece and Taveon Grayson, Mason Hallum and Vatavion Leftridge two each.

Josh Burgett, Bryson Legon and Deshawn Sawyers each tossed in two points for Byars Dowdy.

Amauri Manier finished with four points and Jaden Cook two in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston.

Carroll-Oakland 44, Castle Heights 2

Avery Harris tossed in 12 points for Carroll-Oakland while Tyler Anderson and Carson Teel each added eight, Carson Fox and Peyton Laws six apiece and Evan Klemm and Brody Reasonover two each.

Jacob Rasiner tossed in both Castle Heights points.

Carter Taylor fired in four fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.

Coles Ferry 34, Tuckers Crossroads 17

Kalib Gilbert’s 11 points led Coles Ferry while Jordan Lawson added eight, Ford Graviss and Ja’Michael Mitchell five each, Trey Johnson three and Dawson Huffaker two.

Zeb Major scored seven for Tuckers Crossroads while Logan Hackett finished with five, Spencer Hayes three and Carter Bass two.

Alex Jacobs tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.