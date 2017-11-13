Purple Tigers edge Winfree Bryant in OT

The teams were even at 37-37 at the end of regulation before Watertown pulled away in what had been an air-tight game during regulation. Winfree Bryant led 13-12 following the first quarter and 30-29 through three periods sandwiched around a 21-20 Purple Tiger halftime edge.

Brayden Cousino’s 15 points paced the Purple Tigers while Kendal Bayse tossed in 12, Laquarious Trapp seven, Kaden Seay five, Lance Fripp two and Hayden Dicken a free throw.

Power forward Jackson Painter scored 17 points for Winfree Bryant while LaQuarrius Talley deposited nine, Fisher Bradshaw eight and Eli Coggins five.

Winfree Bryant is off until a Tuesday night trip to Macon County next week.

MJCA girls fall to Providence

MT. JULIET — Providence Christian’s girls rolled past Mt. Juliet Christian 34-13 Monday night.

Abby McFarland led the Lady Lions with 13 points.

Julia Ewers scored six for the Lady Saints while Felicity Keen finished with five and Lily Witkus two.