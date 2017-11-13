Bears beat Blue Devils

The Golden Bears, coached by longtime Westmoreland High girls’ coach Cherie Abner, led 15-12 following the first quarter, 20-17 at halftime and 31-23 through three periods as the Blue Devils dropped to 2-2 for the season.

Austin Hunley had 11 points to pace the Bears while Mo Ruttlen scored seven, Paxton Davidson six, Griffen Throneberry five, Garrett Brown and Blake Stacey three each and Jason Burch two.

Jaylen Abston fired in 14 points, including a pair of three-pointers, from the Baird backcourt while Bryce Kelley scored seven, Nick Maggart four and Rolando Dowell, Keymontez Logue and Devin Greene three each.

Baird will play host to Macon County on Thursday with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.

Lady Avs pull away at Watertown

WATERTOWN — Winfree Bryant’s girls pitched a second-period shutout Monday night as the Lady Aviators pulled away to a 39-25 triumph over Watertown.

The Tigerettes led 11-9 following the first quarter before a 9-0 second period sling-shot the Lady Avs in front 18-11 by halftime. Winfree Bryant was up 28-18 through three as the visitors pulled even at 2-2 for the season.

Natalie Danko stole and drove her way to a game-high 18 points for Winfree Bryant while Nylyia Rankins added eight, Lexie Crowder seven, Alaina Smith four and Malia Randolph two.

Angle Rodriguez racked up 12 points from the post for Watertown while Blake Griffin finished with five and Abby Parkerson, Alie Tunks, Grace Riddle and Haley Birdwell two each.

Winfree Bryant won’t play again until next Tuesday when the Lady Avs travel to Lafayette for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Macon County.

MJCA boys fall at Friendship

Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys dropped a 33-24 matinee decision at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Saturday afternoon.

Shawn Link threw in 13 points for the Saints while Tamaius Smith scored seven and Levi Irby and Brittain Gore each tossed in two.