Oliver's 20-13 lead CU ladies past Oakwood

The Phoenix (2-1) won its first road game of the season but gets a much bigger test on Saturday, traveling to third-ranked Freed-Hardeman for a 1 p.m. contest.

Oliver made 9-of-10 field goals and added four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes of action. Cumberland shot 60 percent overall from the field, handing out 38 assists on 47 field goals.

Katherine Griffth added 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench for CU, while three other players – Cydney Goodrum, Ant’Treasia Patton and Kerrice Watson – each netted double digits.

Cumberland started the game with a 20-2 spurt, including a 3-pointer and a basket each from Micah Norris and Corneisha Henderson and two field goals by Oliver. The Ambassadors scored 10 of the last 16 points in the period thanks to triples from Jasmyn Palmer and Je’Lynn Douglas and buckets by Jordan Brown and Palmer, cutting the CU advantage to 26-12 at the end of 10 minutes.

Grace Cartwright made a pair of 3-pointers for Oakwood in the first four minutes of the second period, but the Phoenix continued to beat the Ambassadors up the floor for layups. Jailen Murphy had a pair of layups and Griffith, Carli Codner-Pinto and Oliver added baskets, extending the CU lead to 37-18.

Oliver and Goodrum, seeing her first action of the season, added two field goals apiece in the last four minutes of the quarter, as did Patton, who converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with 1:06 left before intermission. Two foul shots by Janisha Lindsey, who handed out 10 assists in the first half, put Cumberland ahead, 56-25, at the break.

Oliver led all players with 11 points and Griffith posted eight off the bench for the Phoenix. Cartwright paced Oakwood with eight points but the Ambassadors committed 17 turnovers, which Cumberland turned into 26 points.

Patton’s 3-pointer from the corner and field goals by Oliver and Watson extended the lead to 73-33 midway through the third period for the Phoenix. In the final quarter Griffith netted eight points and Watson added four during a 21-4 spurt.