Blue Devils bounce back to beat Coffee County

The Red Raiders led 8-6 following the first quarter before Baird bounced back to lead 15-11 at halftime and 25-13 through three periods as the Blue Devils improved to 2-1.

Keymontez Logue led Baird with 10 points from the Blue Devil backcourt while Bryce Kelley, Devin Greene and Nick Maggart each scored six, Jaylen Abston three and Rolando Dowell two.

Point guard Connor Fhenwell led Coffee County with 11 points.

Baird will travel to Mt. Juliet’s Tommy Martin Gym on Monday to take on the Golden Bears. The junior-varsity girls will tip off at 4:15 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6.

Danko, Crowder lift Lady Avs to first win

Natalie Danko and Lexie Crowder led Winfree Bryant’s girls to their first win of the season 27-17 over visiting Macon County on Thursday night.

Afterward, Macon County’s boys roared from behind in the fourth quarter to post a 34-31 win.

Danko dropped in two three-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points while on the other wing, Crowder connected on one from long range on her way to 10. Trinity Cox had Winfree Bryant’s other point from the free-throw line as the Lady Aviators improved to 1-2.

Brea Crouch connected for 11 points for Macon County.

Winfree Bryant’s boys led 8-4 following the first quarter, 14-8 at halftime and 27-19 through three before Macon County took the fourth 15-4 to drop the Aviators to 1-2.

Center Riley Cook scored 17 for Macon County, sinking 7 of 8 free throws. He had four of his sixth fourth-period points from the free-throw line. Brady Brooks added 11 points from the Tiger backcourt.

Fisher Bradshaw dropped in eight points for Winfree Bryant while James Gilbert scored seven, Eli Coggins and Jackson Painter five apiece, La’Quarrius Talley four and Evin Patton two.

Winfree Bryant will travel to Watertown on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.

MJCA boys fall at C-O

Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys dropped a 33-21 decision at Carroll-Oakland on Thursday night.

Derrick Crouch and Brittain Gore each finished with five points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Tamaius Smith threw in three and Shawn Link, Grant Larsen, Jayson Linville and Levi Irby two apiece.