Lady Commanders down Southside

The Lady Commanders were coming off a 44-10 loss at West Wilson last Friday.

Monday’s game was tied 7-7 following the first quarter before Friendship pitched an 8-0 shutout in the second behind Erin Gallatin’s six-point period.

Hope Ilias led the Lady Commanders with 10 points and three rebounds while Gallatin notched nine points and two rebounds, Cloe Smith seven points and four caroms, Elizabeth Miller three rebounds and Deshea Oakley one.

Friendship trailed West Wilson 17-4 at halftime.

Kristen Smith led the Lady Commanders with four points and a rebound while Ellen Williamson totaled two points and three caroms, Gallatin two points and two boards and Miller two points and three rebounds.

Friendship will play host to Westmoreland on Tuesday night and Mt. Juliet Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday.