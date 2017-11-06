Six Phoenix net double digits in 84-69 victory

Walker posted his second double-double of the season and Diondrey Holt, Jr., netted 14 points for the squad. Cumberland (2-1) scored 27 points off the bench and shot 54 percent from the field.

Andrew Rogan put the Phoenix on the board to start the game with his first 3-pointer of the season and Cumberland built onto the advantage with two free-throws by Holt, Jr., and a jump shot by Walker to lead 9-2. Jordan Olison netted a triple to spark a 12-0 run for the Redhawks (0-2) to pull ahead 14-9 at the 14:13 mark.

Cumberland made a comeback with a combined effort behind the offense, with five different Phoenix players collecting points over the next four minutes. During the stretch Reid Pierce, Will Shelton, Rhyan Townes and Walker collected two points apiece for a 19-16 Phoenix lead.

Rogan’s second three-pointer of the day followed by a triple by Trent Perry helped Cumberland stay on top, 29-19. Olison recorded five of the next six points for the Redhawks but CU responded with a three-point play by Holt, Jr. A triple by Townes and a basket by Shelton sent the Phoenix into the half leading, 43-27.

Martin Methodist went on an 8-2 spurt to pull within 13 at the 14:21 mark in the second but four points from Ty Sean Powell and a layup by Perry extended the Phoenix advantage 59-45. Over the next four minutes a layup by Shelton was the only two points for Cumberland.

A basket by Walker and five points in a row by Holt, Jr., gave CU their largest lead of the game, 74-54 with 4:13 remaining. The Redhawks outshot Cumberland in the final two minutes of play scoring 10 points, but Cumberland tacked on eight more to secure a 84-69 victory.

Jameero Spain collected 18 points and Will Smith added 15 for Martin Methodist. The Redhawks shot 31 percent from the field and tallied 29 points off the bench.

Cumberland will hit the road for their first away game of the season for an exhibition match against Western Kentucky on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Playing for the Hilltoppers will be fifth-year senior Darius Thompson, a graduate transfer from Virginia and the son of CU coach Lonnie Thompson.