Blue League results

GIRLS

Byars Dowdy 25, Tuckers Crossroads 16

Kiyla Starks scored 16 points for Byars Dowdy while Samia Payne pitched in seven and Tramaria Neal two.

Jamie Simms fired in 14 points and Sydney Selby the other two for Tuckers Crossroads.

Byars Dowdy’s La’niyah Owens and Tuckers Crossroads’ LaDaisha Word each tossed in two fifth-period points.

Castle Heights 21, Coles Ferry 19

Takisia Hastings scored 17 points and Chelsey Goodloe four for Castle Heights.

Alyssa Whittaker knocked down nine points for Coles Ferry while Lydia Deffendall added eight and Marissa Williamson two.

Sam Houston 35, Carroll-Oakland 3

Madison Huggins and Keeli Davis each tossed in 10 points for Sam Houston while Lola Claire Chappell chipped in seven, Rolandria Dowell four and Emmie Lyndsey and Alyssa Wood two each.

Jainiyah Pillows threw in all three Carroll-Oakland points.

Huggins, Lyndsey, Wood and Alyssa Horne each had two fifth-period points for Sam Houston while Nicole Reed tossed in two for Carroll-Oakland.

BOYS

Tuckers Crossroads 26, Byars Dowdy 18

Zeb Major threw in 13 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Logan Hackett scored seven, Maddox Njezic four and Spencer Hayes two.

Bryson Legon led Byars Dowdy with five points while Danzerio Weir finished with four, Trevor Parsley and Deshawn Sawyers two each and Terell Searcy a free throw.

Colt Jackson tossed in a fifth-quarter free throw for Tuckers Crossroads.

Coles Ferry 29, Castle Heights 5

Kalib Gilbert scored seven points for Coles Ferry while Malik Humes had five, Dawson Huffaker four and Markeese Crowell, Ford Graviss, Jordan Jewell, Jordan Lawson, Ja’Michael Mitchell and Brody Royalty two each.

Jacob Rasinar threw in three points and Trey Cecil two for Castle Heights.

Evyn Underwood tossed in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.

Carroll-Oakland 28, Sam Houston 8

Avery Harris had 11 points to pace Carroll-Oakland while Carson Fox scored seven, Brody Reasonover six and Tyler Anderson four.

Maddox Hallum finished with four points and Antwan Abston and Mason Hallum two each for Sam Houston.

Vatavion Leftridge fired in five points and Mason Hallum three in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston. Cash Williams countered with five for Carroll-Oakland.