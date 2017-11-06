Baird boys beaten by Rockvale 36-32

The Ravens led 4-1 following the first quarter and 16-15 at halftime. The game was tied 21-21 when Baird big man Broner Goshern went out with an injury during a third period which ended in a 23-23 deadlock.

Sheldon Davis tossed in 10 points from the post for Rockvale.

Jaylen Abston and Keymontez Logue each notched nine points for Baird while Goshern scored six, Rolando Dowell three, Bryce Kelley and Brody Hays two apiece and Devin Greene a free throw as the Blue Devils dropped to 1-1.

Baird will face Coffee County at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the consolation round to wrap up the Classic. The Red Raiders lost to Christiana on Monday. Baird’s girls lost to Christiana on Monday and will play at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.