Friendship girls fall short on the road

The Lady Lions roared to a 21-12 halftime lead before the Lady Commanders, behind a combined 10 fourth-period points by Cloe Smith and Erin Gallatin, closed to within 31-26 with three minutes to play.

Smith led the Lady Commanders with 11 points and two rebounds while Gallatin notched nine points and three boards. Hope Ilias supplied seven points and a rebound while Kristen Smith sank a free throw and secured six rebounds as Friendship fell to 1-2.

FCS will travel to Walter J. Baird on Thursday and West Wilson on Friday.