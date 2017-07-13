Wilson United Soccer League’s first in-person registration of the fall season will begin at 9 a.m. July 15 at the league’s Castle Heights Soccer Complex. Visit Wilsonunited.org for more information.

Titans Youth Football Camp at MJ in July

Mt. Juliet is one of six locations for the inaugural Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camp for ages 6-14. The camp, with USA Football coaches and former Titan players serving as instructors, will be at Mt. Juliet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-21. Visit www.prosportsexperience.com for more information.

MJHS volleyball trivia night July 18

A trivia night fundraiser benefitting Mt. Juliet High’s volleyball program will be held at 7 p.m. July 18 in the MJHS cafeteria. Entry fee is $10 per person or $50 for a five-person team. Desserts and drinks will be provided and door prizes awarded. Text coach Jennifer Wilson at 615-974-1585 for more information.

Blue Devil Golf Classic on Aug. 12

The Lebanon Blue Devil Golf Classic, a fundraiser for the LHS boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, will be held Aug. 12 at Pine Creek Golf Course, 1835 Logue Rd., Mt. Juliet. Registration will run from 7-7:45 a.m. with the shotgun start for the four-person scramble at 8. Lunch will follow the round. Breakfast will also be provided. Entry fee is $100. For more information, call tournament directors Jim McDowell at 615-347-2531 or Cory Barrett at 615-804-2750.