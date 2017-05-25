Keller introduced as new Wilson Central girls basketball coach

Before coming to Wilson Central, Keller coached at both the high school and collegiate level in Alabama at Enterprise High School and the University of Alabama at Huntsville. Keller is an alumnus of David Lipscomb University.

“For me personally, it’s great to be back in Middle Tennessee,” Keller said. “This is really home to me.”

Keller said he is excited about being part of the basketball program at Wilson Central, and he will try to build on past success in the program.

“First of all, there’s a standard of excellence here, and that’s important to me,” Keller said. “Basketball is important here.”

Although he has not had the chance to work with any of the players yet, Keller said he has an idea of the kind of offense and defense he wants to use in the program.

“I’m a big believer in man-to-man defense,” Keller said. “On offense, it comes down to the players – I’ve got to see what we have … obviously, I like to push the basketball. If the numbers are there, we attack, and if the numbers aren’t there, we’re pulling it out. Half-court offense, after I see [the players] for a number of days, I’ll have a better idea of what we can do.”

For his coaching philosophies, Keller said he has tried to pull inspiration from several coaches he has worked with or studied. One coach in particular set out five qualities a team should have, passion, unity, humility, willingness to serve others and thankfulness. Keller wants his teams to have those qualities.

“I think there’s more to a basketball program than what’s on the floor,” Keller said. “I’m a firm believer in what you do off the floor affects you on the floor … I think those things are essential to have in a program.”

Keller said he remains in the high school coaching profession, because he enjoys it more than other levels of coaching he has experienced.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach at all different levels, middle school, high school and collegiate levels,” Keller said. “What I’ve found personally is I like the high school level the best, because I like interacting with students.”

Keller said he can’t wait to get out on the court and work with his team.

“This place has a lot of tradition, and what we’re wanting to do is just continue that standard of excellence, continue to build on things that have been done in the past,” Keller said. “I’m very, very excited to be here.”