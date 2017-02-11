Lady ‘Cats roll past Mt. Juliet in closer

But for the first time, the freshman-full Lady Bears were taken to the woodshed by Wilson Central as the Lady Wildcats closed the regular season with a 53-26 triumph Friday night.

After spotting Mt. Juliet a 3-0 lead on a Tondrianna Davis three-pointer, Wilson Central scored the next 11 points to take control as the Lady Wildcats closed the campaign 26-2 for the season and 13-1 in District 9-AAA.

Addison Byrd dropped in 27 points, including five three-pointers, to lead the Lady Wildcats. She was followed by Lindsey Freeman’s nine, Nathalie Ventura’s seven, Piper Elrod’s five, Taylor Tucker’s three and Anna Altman’s two.

The Lady ‘Cats led 15-5 at the first-quarter break and 30-10 at halftime as Mt. Juliet finished 14-11, 6-8.

Point guard Nevaeh Majors led the Lady Bears with 10 points, including a pair of threes. Veteran Julia Maki also hit a couple of threes for her six while Davis finished with five, Aaliyah Frazier and Emma Palmer two apiece and Skye Riggan a free throw.

Up next is the district tournament at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court with first-round games set for Wednesday and Thursday. Based on last year’s schedule, which could change at the district meeting (though the pairings won’t) Monday morning at Sammy Bs, top-seed Central will take on the loser of a coin flip between Gallatin or Portland at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of the flip will face Station Camp at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Mt. Juliet is seeded sixth and will face No. 3 Hendersonville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by No. 5 Lebanon against No. 4 Beech at 8.

Devilettes roll to homecoming win

Lebanon breezed to a season-ending homecoming triumph over Portland 52-34 Friday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Caleah Shannon scored 17 points to lead Lebanon inside while Maleigha Oldham hit three 3-pointers on her way to 14. Aaryn Grace Lester and Christaney Brookshire each finished with five, Allissa Mulaski four, Anne Marie Heidebreicht a three and Zyrina Neuble and Keionna Britton two apiece as the Devilettes went 17-11 during the regular season.

At 7-7 in District 9-AAA, Lebanon will be the No. 5 seed for the district tournament and face No. 4 Beech at 8 p.m. Thursday at Brandon Gym (unless the times are changed during Monday morning’s district meeting at Sammy Bs).

Mackenzie Trouten tossed in 12 for Portland, which will flip with Gallatin to determine the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds.

Friendship falls into consolation

Top-seed Knoxville Webb rolled to a 49-21 conquest of No. 4 Friendship Christian on Friday in the East-Middle District 1-A tournament at FCS’ Bay Family Sportsplex.

The loss knocked the Lady Commanders to 10-17 for the season and into today’s 1 p.m. third-place game. Win or lose, Friendship will be on the road for the first round of the East-Middle Region tournament.

Casey Collier scored 17 points and Emily Wyrick 13 for Webb. which will play for the championship at 4 p.m. today and host a first-round region game. First-round region winners will advance to the semifinals at Battle Ground Academy.

The Lady Spartans led 16-9 following the first quarter, 26-15 at halftime and 40-18 through three periods.

Rebecca Pettross scored six for Friendship while Autumn Groves and Hailey Pittman each put in five, Bayley West and Rachel Pippin two apiece and Brook Jones a free throw.