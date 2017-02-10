Mt. Juliet Middle boys win TMSAA mid-state sectional championship, finish 24-1

Riggs Abner led the Golden Bears with 14 points while Josh Keck threw in 13, Zach Blair nine, Owen Rodriguez seven and Matt Delfendahl five. Abner, Keck and Blair were named to the all-tournament team.

“We knew we had an opportunity to be special,” coach Jonathan Drake said. “This team just had something about them, and we knew if we could get them to buy in, we could make a run. Seeing young men buy into a bigger picture in a world that can sometimes be all about ‘me’ was a great thing to be a part of.

“Our main focus all year was on family, and taking care of one another. And from top to bottom, they held each other accountable in the classroom and on the floor, and they earned everything that came to them.”