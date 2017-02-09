Coles Ferry sweeps Castle Heights for Blue titles

GIRLS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Coles Ferry 32, Castle Heights 20

Sani Scott scored 15 points and Brooklyn Young 15 for Coles Ferry while Macey Coleman finished with five and Alyssa Whittaker two.

I’Tynashia Bates tossed in 10 points for Castle Heights while Lily Maggart finished with five, Jaden Harris three and Jaycee Porterfield two.

BOYS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Coles Ferry 18, Castle Heights 13

Dalhonte Covile-Gray scored seven points for Coles Ferry while Easton Drennon and Coley Weber each finished with four, Garrett Oliver two and Colby Jones a free throw.

Jacob Davis scored six points, Kaiden West five and Christian Frewin two for Castle Heights.

SATURDAY

GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS

Coles Ferry 43, Byars Dowdy 8

Scott scored 14 points and Young 12 while Coleman added eight and Shekinah Brinkley and Lydia Deffendall each finished with four.

Andrea Huddleston had three points for Byars Dowdy while Samia Payne and Lilly Purnell each put in a pair and Zakiyah Brooks a free throw.

Castle Heights 26, Sam Houston 11

Bates fired in 14 points for Castle Heights while Harris had four and Maggart, Porterfield, Kayla Crowder and Ta’Kisa Hastings two apiece.

Rolandria Dowell dropped in four points for Sam Houston while Laina Knight threw in three, Maliyah Wilkins two and Keeli Davis a free throw.

Allie Adams and Chelsey Goodloe each tossed in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.

BOYS’ SEMIFINALS

Castle Heights 22, Sam Houston 13

West knocked down nine points for Castle Heights while Frewin and Kaleb Clark each finished with five, Davis two and Kelondraus Crowell a free throw.

Drew East tossed in 10 points and Chase McConnell the other three for Sam Houston.

Taveon Grayson tossed in two points and Maddox Hallum a free throw in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston. Markeese Crowell connected on a foul shot for Castle Heights.

Coles Ferry 26, Tuckers Crossroads 23

Jones led Coles Ferry with eight points while Oliver scored seven, Covile-Gray five, Easton Drennon four and Weber two.

Brice Njezic knocked down 10 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Zeb Major scored seven, Jack Clinard four and Chase Dickerson two.

Malik Humes had four fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.

GIRLS’ FIRST ROUND

Byars Dowdy 21, Tuckers Crossroads 18

Huddleston had eight points, Brooks seven, Payne four and Kiyla Starks two for Byars Dowdy.

Savannah Bone tossed in 10 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Madi Hoffman had seven and Jamie Simms a free throw.

Zoe Kirby collected a pair of fifth-period points for Byars Dowdy.

Sam Houston 22, Carroll-Oakland 11

Lola Klaire Chappell scored six points for Sam Houston while Davis, Knight and Emma Williams each finished with four and Brooklyn Tucker and Maliyah Wilkins two apiece.

Sam’ya Reedy scored seven points for Carroll-Oakland while Josie Atwood and Cammi McNutt each notched two for Carroll-Oakland.

BOYS’ FIRST ROUND

Sam Houston 20, Carroll-Oakland 17

East scored 11 for Sam Houston while McConnell, Mason Hallum Antwan Abston and Dame’on Calloway each collected two and Cooper Hays a free throw.

Tol Swindell scored five for Carroll-Oakland while Caiden Bevan and Ayden Moore each finished with four and Tyler Anderson and Carson Fox two apiece.

Maddox Hallum had two points and Tripp Stafford a free throw in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston.

Coles Ferry 24, Byars Dowdy 7

Drennon, Oliver, Jones and Weber each finished with four points for Coles Ferry while Covile-Gray, Kalib Gilbert, Andruw Hodge and Ja’Michael Mitchell managed two apiece.

Elijah Shreeve scored three points and Joey Thomas and Marcus White two each for Byars Dowdy.

Ford Graviss and Dawson Huffaker each had two points and Waylon Kennedy a free throw in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry.