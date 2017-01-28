Johnson’s return sparks Central past Devils

The Gavin Johnson the Wildcats are used to seeing returned to the floor Friday night as the junior poured in 25 points to lead Central to a season sweep of visiting Lebanon 59-54.

The 6-foot-7 junior also made a game-saving defensive play when he blocked JaKeese Turner’s driving layup after freshman Jeremiah Hastings’ three-pointer drew the Blue Devils within 57-54 with 25 seconds left and Lebanon got a steal.

“He came back with a vengeance tonight for sure,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said of Johnson. “He’s such a tough matchup with his size and his skill.”

Johnson sparked Central with 10 first-period points as the Wildcats claimed a 15-10 lead. Former Blue Devil Dawson Hamilton took over in the second with eight of his 10, including a pair of three-pointers, as the home team took a 32-24 lead into halftime.

“They hit some shots in the first half and got a lead and we settled for some shots,” McDowell said. “I was proud of the way our kids battled back.”

Lebanon’s Cameron Oliver, scoreless in the first half, scored all 10 third-period points. But Central tallied 11 for a 43-34 lead going into the fourth as Johnson ended the period with the second of his two triples.

Zay Kern scored seven for Central while Cole Booth supplied six, Nate Ochoa four, Kyzick Schweppe and Kito Aruh three each and Kene Aruh a free throw as the Wildcats broke a four-game losing streak and climbed to 12-11 for the season and 4-6 in District 9-AAA.

Oliver led Lebanon with all 15 of his points after halftime while Eddie Jackson was solid throughout the evening with 14 inside and Hastings 10 from the point. Turner totaled eight points and Noah Mulaski seven as the Blue Devils dropped to 14-7, 6-3.

Lebanon will play host to Station Camp in a makeup game Monday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. The freshman boys game, scheduled for 6 p.m., has been moved up to 4 before the varsity girls tip off at 6:30. Central will visit Gallatin on Tuesday night while the Blue Devils are at nearby Station Camp for the regularly-scheduled meeting.

Price’s 35 propel Purple Tigers

GORDONSVILLE — Watertown climbed out of a first-quarter deficit with a pair of 30-point quarters Friday night as the Purple Tigers outscored Gordonsville 85-69 Friday night.

The host Tigers led 19-14 following the first quarter before the visiting Purple Tigers used a 30-21 second to go up 44-40 by halftime. A 30-17 fourth extended a 55-52 edge as Watertown improved to 19-4 for the season and 5-2 in District 8-A.

Seth Price poured in four three-pointers and sank 7 of 8 free throws as the senior continued to extend his school scoring record, set more than a year ago, with 35 points. Preston Tomlinson totaled 18 points while Ty Love notched nine points and seven assists. Austin Lasater sank a pair of threes as he and Blake Borcherding each added eight while Heath Price finished with five points and nine rebounds. Vonte Bates tossed in two points.

Watertown will play host to Merrol Hyde at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a boys-only date.

Knox Webb ends Friendship’s 10-game win streak

KNOXVILLE — Friendship Christian kept on Knoxville Webb’s heel until the Spartans pulled away in the fourth quarter to end the Commanders’ 10-game winning streak 71-55 Friday night.

Webb led 16-12 following the first quarter, 37-34 at halftime and 49-46 through three.

Jake Blair buried a three-pointer to open the fourth quarter to bring Friendship into a 49-49 tie. But the Spartans used their pace, depth and 9 of 11 free-throw shooting in the final period to hand the Commanders their first East-Middle District 1-A loss of the season after seven opening wins, dropping FCS to 14-8 for the season.

Emory Lanier threw in three 3-pointers and Chase Ridenour two as each scored 16 to lead the Spartans while Myles Rasnick racked up 14.

Zach Blair buried three triples on his way top 17 while Brady Stovall scored eight of his 10 in the second quarter from inside for Friendship. Jake Blair buried a pair of threes as part of his nine while Joe Greenwood scored seven, Nolan Painter six, Ashton Young four and Gregory Elliott two.

Friendship will wrap up its East Tennessee trip today with an afternoon matinee in Seymour against King’s Academy.

Bears pound Panthers

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet celebrated Coming Home with a 64-36 win over Portland on Friday night.

The Golden Bears bolted to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and were up 38-17 going into halftime as they moved into a tie for second place in District 9-AAA with Gallatin at 7-3. Station Camp leads at 7-2.

Isaac Stephens scored 13 points from the post for Mt. Juliet. Joey Hayes hit four three-pointers as he and Jordan Lockridge each tossed in 12 while Tony Thompson supplied seven, Trey Pruitt six, Terrell Wilson and Gavin Wilson three apiece and Bailey Bryant, J.C. Crawford, Will Pruitt and Brian Aiken two each as the Golden Bears improved to 15-8 for the season.

Bryce Keith tossed in 10 for the Panthers, who fell to 3-1, 0-10.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Beech on Tuesday for Senior Night as the Bears close their home schedule before three straight on the road to close the campaign. The girls will tip off at 6:30 p.m.

DCA defeats Saints

MT. JULIET — Donelson Christian defeated Mt. Juliet Christian 47-38 Friday night.

The Wildcats led 14-10 following the first quarter, 27-18 at halftime and 35-24 through three periods as the Saints slipped to 11-10 for the season.

Zach Sanders sank a pair of three-pointers as he led DCA with 11 points while Blake Johnson tossed in 10.

Logan Anderson’s 11 included three triples for the Saints while Tyler West added eight. Caylor Bates scored seven and Jacob Hall six as each hit a pair of threes while Preston Sloan, Bailey Jones and David Hylick had two apiece.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Friendship Christian on Tuesday night with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.