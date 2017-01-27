Phoenix women overcome slow start for road win

Moore netted 23 points for the fourth time this season, hitting 7 of 10 shots overall and 9 of 12 at the foul line. She was the only Cumberland (15-5, 4-4 Mid-South) to enjoy a good shooting night, with the Phoenix connecting on just 20 of 61 shots overall, including 5 of 27 from 3-point range.

Cumberland led 33-25 after two free throws from Life’s Damiya Montgomery with 6:12 left in the third quarter. Cydney Goodrum netted 3-of-4 from the foul line for CU and Kaitlin Oliver’s basket underneath started the run. Oliver made a steal and Julia Fox drilled a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to end the third period, extending the lead to 42-27.

Katherine Griffith’s putback started the fourth quarter for CU and two foul shots by Moore pushed the advantage to 46-27 with 8:09 remaining.

Life (5-18, 0-8) netted the next six points, four of those from Tierra Lindsey, but Terra Pryor’s 3-pointer ended the mini-run for the Running Eagles and Moore took over from there, scoring 10 straight points for the Phoenix, including three field goals and four free throws, three of those on a foul beyond the arc.

Fox finished with nine points for Cumberland, but it was the bench that provided the biggest spark for CU, scoring 26 points with 14 rebounds. Goodrum posted six points and Emilie Harrell added five.

Lindsey was the only Life player to record double-digits, collecting 13 points and nine boards. The Running Eagles shot just 25 percent (14-for-57) from the field overall.

Moore’s putback was the first basket of the game for either club just 14 seconds into the contest, but Cumberland failed to score for the next four minutes before a 3-pointer from Goodrum. Fox added a triple, giving CU an 8-7 edge, midway through the opening period.

Harrell’s baseline jumper pushed the lead to 10-7 and another 15-footer by Harrell made it 14-7 for CU late in the quarter. The Running Eagles cut into the deficit with a 3-pointer by Kierra Knight and a jumper from Lucy Stone and Cumberland led 16-12 at the end of 10 minutes.

Moore’s layup and then three free throws for the senior made it 21-15 Phoenix, but CU did not score for almost three minutes. Lindsey scored a basket and Kayla Kelly made 1-of-2 foul shots for Life during the stretch before Fox’s second 3-pointer of the half broke the scoreless stretch.

Pryor got a layup after a timeout, but another three-minute drought did not allow Cumberland to add to its lead. Moore scored underneath late in the period and Jailen Murphy hit one free throw in the final minute, giving CU a 10-point advantage. Kelly made two more foul shots for the Running Eagles with 27 seconds to play and the Phoenix took a 29-21 lead to intermission.

Cumberland committed 12 turnovers in the half, as did Life, and the teams combined to hit just 16-of-60 field goals. Moore led all players with 11 points.

Cumberland will not play again until Feb. 4 against eighth-ranked Campbellsville at 2 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

Men's hoops holds off Running Eagles, 71-68

MARIETTA Ga. – DeQuan Bond made a career-best four 3-pointers, but both ends of a 1-and-1 with 12.4 seconds left iced the game, as Cumberland built an 18-point second-half lead and held on for a 71-68 victory over Life University in men’s basketball action here Thursday night at The Eagles’ best.

Cumberland (10-10, 3-5 Mid-South) made 13 3-pointers in the contest, including a 30-footer from Bond as the shot clock was expiring early in the second half. The Phoenix led 44-30 at the half thanks to nine triples and pushed the lead to 52-35 early in the second period thanks to trifectas by Bond and Diondrey Holt, Jr.

Another triple by Bond and two free throws from Marquel Hickerson pushed the advantage to 58-40 with 12:14 remaining, but the Cumberland offense went ice cold from there, allowing the Running Eagles (10-10, 6-2 Mid-South) back into the contest.

Zach Landis and Dalarian Williams combined to score the next 17 points for Life, which put together a 26-11 run over the final 12 minutes. Williams three point play would be followed by a basket and a free throw by Landis.

The squad led 69-57 with 4:35 to go, but Cumberland did not net another point until Bond’s two free throws with 12.4 seconds remaining.

Landis netted his first triple of the night and a basket followed by a free throw with 7:25 left to cut Life University’s deficit to 10. Townes tacked on two points but a 3-pointer from Ivan Benkovich and two free throws by Williams helped the Running Eagles get within seven.

Mike Miller and Williams tallied two free throws a piece, pulling Life within three, but Bond’s free throws secured Cumberlands victory.

Jamonte Graham finished the game with 15 points, while Holt, Jr., and bond added 14 points apiece. The Phoenix had 10 turnovers in the second half while the Eagles committed just 11 total. Williams collected a season-high 35 points as Landis posted 16 points and grabbed five boards.

The Phoenix put together a 12-2 run in the remaining three minutes of the first half, leading 44-30 with a triple and a basket from Graham and 3-pointers from Bond and Trenton Perry.

Cumberland opened up the scoring with back to back trifectas from Graham but a combined effort behind the offense for the Running Eagles giving them a one point advantage. Life’s Jonathan Beausejor with a bucket and Benkovich hitting his first triple.

Two free throws from the Running Eagles’ Mike Miller extended their lead by three, 9-6. Four points from Holt, Jr., and a 3-pointer from Perry put CU back on top, 13-10 at the 13:52 mark.

Seven points from Williams over the next three minutes tacked on a three point advantage for Life University. Cumberland quickly responded with a triple from Rhyan Townes to knot the score at 16 halfway through the first.

A 7-2 spurt for the squad with two made baskets from Holt, Jr., and one from Hickerson secured Cumberlands lead for the remainder of the game.

Williams was a huge factor for the Running Eagles, netting six free throws to cut their deficit to five, 35-30. Graham, Townes and Holt, Jr., would each have a basket to end the opening half.

The Phoenix return to the court on Saturday, February 4 to host Campbellsville University at 4 p.m.