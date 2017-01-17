Pikeville women overcome 11-point deficit in 64-61 win

The Phoenix (13-4, 2-3 Mid-South) led by 10 points at the end of one quarter and held a 32-26 lead at the half before taking a 44-33 advantage midway through the third period. Cumberland made just 7-of-26 shots with four turnovers over the final 15 minutes, allowing the Bears to erase the deficit.

Kelah Eldridge netted seven of her nine points and Kandice Porter posted six of her eight points during the run. Eldridge hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and Porter added two baskets at the end of the third quarter, as the Bears (13-6, 3-3) ended the period on a 13-5 spurt.

Lebanon’s Julia Fox hit five 3-pointers and netted a game-high 17 points for Cumberland. Her triple with 1:21 left in the quarter ended an almost four-minute drought for CU and she made a 17-footer to end the period with the Phoenix ahead, 49-46.

The lead evaporated quickly, with Brianna Burbridge nailing a 3-pointer to start the final quarter and two foul shots by Mia Greatrex giving the Bears their first lead of the game at 51-49. Janisha Lindsey’s driving layup and a field goal for Nicole Bowers helped Cumberland tie the contest six times in the fourth period.

Taylor McGlade’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 3:36 remaining proved to be the dagger for the Bears, giving the visitors a 62-59 advantage. Bowers missed a triple on the other end and Burbridge scored off her own offensive rebound for Pikeville, which netted 16 second-chance points on 20 offensive boards in the contest.

Bowers missed in the paint and Terra Pryor did not connect on a 3-pointer from the corner, but Moore had a putback to cut the deficit to 64-61. Rachel Lee missed on the other end for the Bears, but Moore did not connect and Fox lost control of her dribble trying for the tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Bowers finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds but made just 4-of-15 shots while Moore was just 4-for-14, with both players missing numerous chances at the rim. Moore collected 12 points and seven rebounds.

Elisabeth Latham netted 10 points for Pikeville and was the only Bear in double figures, though Aundrea Matchen and Greatrex both finished with eight points to go with the eight for Porter and nine by Eldridge.

Cumberland netted the first five points of the game with a field goal and one free throw from Bowers and two foul shots by Moore. Another basket by Moore and a 3-pointer from Fox stretched the lead to 12-4 less than five minutes into the contest.

Neither team scored for almost three minutes in the middle of the period and two free throws each by Jailen Murphy and Moore gave the Phoenix an 18-8 advantage at the end of 10 minutes.

Two foul shots from Latham and a layup by Devin Conley quickly cut the CU edge to six, forcing a timeout just over a minute into the second quarter by Cumberland. Bowers and Moore both scored out of the timeout to push the lead back to 10.

Pryor’s 3-pointer from the wing pushed the advantage to 29-18 and Kaitlin Oliver’s nice drive down the baseline for a basket kept the lead there. Fox added her second triple of the half, but the Bears answered with 3-pointers from Lee and Emily Baker and a putback from Latham in the final seconds cut the halftime lead to 32-26.

Moore led the Phoenix with eight points and Bowers added seven. Pikeville netted 11 points off 12 offensive rebounds in the half to stay in the contest despite shooting just 27 percent, including 2-for-11 from behind the arc. Lee paced the visitors with six points off the bench.

Fox hit two more 3-pointers early in the third period, the second one giving Cumberland a 44-33 advantage, but it was all Pikeville from there.

Cumberland will head to 10th-ranked Shawnee State on Thursday and Georgetown College on Saturday.

Big runs carry Pikeville men past Phoenix

Twelfth-ranked Pikeville put together a 15-0 run at the end of the first half to take control and the Bears ended the contest with a 22-7 spurt in an 84-59 victory in men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

The Phoenix (8-9, 1-4 Mid-South) stayed with the Bears most of the first half, taking a 19-18 lead on a Telvin Wilkerson layup midway through the period. Cameron Johnson’s two foul shots with 6:17 remaining in the half cut the Pikeville lead to 30-27, but the Bears put together a 15-0 run to take control of the contest.

Antwine Baker scored the first eight points of the run with a layup, three free throws on a foul and then a 3-pointer. Trey Rakes and Clint Nwosuh added baskets before another layup from Baker. Rhyan Townes made a 3-pointer for Cumberland just before the break and the Bears led 45-30 at intermission.

Diondrey Holt Jr. hit a triple and converted a 3-point play to pull CU within 47-38 early in the second half, but the Bears extended the lead back to 16 with layups by Rakes and Rze Culbreath and an old-fashioned 3-point play from Darrion Leslie.

Again Cumberland cut into the deficit, this time with a 14-8 spurt over the next five minutes, highlighted by three more 3-pointers from Holt Jr. who finished with a game-high 21 points. Trenton Perry made a short jumper in the lane and Ronell Abaekobe’s triple from the corner made it 62-52 with 11:50 to play.

From there it was all Pikeville, who ended the game with a 22-7 run. Consecutive field goals from Leslie, the second one a mammoth dunk, and 3-pointers by Rakes and Baker, pushed the advantage to 72-55.

Rakes and Chase Parsley added 3-pointers late in the half and Richard Freeman netted six points, including an alley-hoop dunk on a breakaway. Cumberland made just 3 of 12 shots and committed six turnovers over the final 10 minutes.

Holt Jr. was the only Phoenix player in double figures, with CU hitting just 7 of 22 from behind the arc, four of those from Holt Jr. Pikeville took advantage of 15 turnovers by Cumberland in the contest, turning those into 20 points.

Rakes, Baker and Leslie each finished with 17 points for the Bears and Leslie added 10 rebounds.

Pikeville scored the first six points of the contest and a jumper from Rakes gave the Bears a 10-3 advantage only three minutes into the contest. Reid Pierce made two foul shots and a dunk and a jumper from Abaekobe cut the deficit to 10-9, but the visitors answered with a jumper by Freeman and a 3-pointer from Nwosuh.

Cumberland netted eight straight points midway through the period to take its only lead of the first 20 minutes.

Jamonte Graham started the spurt with a layup and Holt, Jr., scored four straight before a layup from Wilkerson gave the Phoenix a 19-18 advantage.

Cumberland will to Shawnee State and second-ranked Georgetown College on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.