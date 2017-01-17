Balanced Blue Devils beat Dickson

The Blue Devils led 17-9 following the first quarter, 28-24 at halftime and 41-32 through three periods as Lebanon improved to 11-6 for the season.

Cameron Oliver grabbed seven rebounds and Eddie Jackson six as they and Noah Mulaski each finished with 15 points to lead a balanced Blue Devil offense. JaKeese Turner scored six and David Covile four. Freshman point guard Jeremiah Hastings didn’t score but passed for five assists.

D.J. Stacy sank three 3-pointers as he scored 11 of his 13 points in the second quarter for Dickson County.

Lebanon will return to the District 9-AAA grind tonight at Portland.

Booth leads Wilson Central past Rossview

GLADEVILLE — Cole Booth scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter Saturday night as host Wilson Central wrapped up the inaugural Wilson County Basketball Challenge with a 58-47 win over Rossview.

The Wildcats, continuing to play without leading scorer Gavin Johnson (out since the holidays with a high ankle sprain), led 16-8 following the first quarter, 29-17 at halftime and 41-28 through three periods as they climbed to 11-7 for the season going into tonight’s District 9-AAA tilt at Mt. Juliet.

Zay Kern connected on a pair of three-pointers on his way to eight points for Central while Kito Aruh scored seven. Kyzick Schwepe also sank a pair of threes as he and Dawson Hamilton scored six apiece while Nate Ochoa and Kene Aruh finished with four each and Daniel Jackson a three.

Logan Miller scored 16 points and Will Midlick 15, including three 3s, for Rossview.

Tigers hit century mark in 100-61 win

EAGLEVILLE — Watertown hit 2/3s of its two-point shots and hit the century mark in a 100-61 win over Eagleville on Saturday afternoon.

The Purple Tigers raced to a 25-12 first-quarter lead and opened a 60-32 margin going into halftime as they improved to 15-3 for the season.

Six Tigers scored in double figures, led by Seth Price, who hit 8 of his nine two-point attempts on his way to 20. Austin Lasater sank three 3-pointers on his way to 13 while Preston Tomlinson tossed in 12 to go with five steals. Brandon Allison hit a pair of threes as he, Vonte Bates and Heath Price each tossed in 10. Griffin Creswell and Ty Love each scored six, Deonte Bratcher five, Aidan Usher four and Jared Tomson and Blake Borcherding two apiece. Borcherding also brought down 11 rebounds.

Watertown moved up a notch to fourth in the Associated Press Class A poll released Monday. The Tigers’ 94 points trailed No. 1 Humboldt (148), No. 2 Clay County (108) and No. 3 Goodpasture (98). Mitchell is fifth with 78.

WHS will return to District 8-A action tonight in Hendersonville against Merrol Hyde at 6 p.m. MHMS does not have a girls’ team this season.