BA hands Central first loss 43-37

The Lady Eagles used their extended defense and size in the backcourt to keep the Lady Wildcats from their accustomed pace. Central struggled with its shooting, but that was the least of coach John Wild’s concerns as the Lady Wildcats slipped to 18-1.

“I’m not so concerned with the way we shot the ball because I thought we took great quality shots,” Wild said. “Sometimes they’re just not going to go in.

“The bottom line is we had 19 turnovers and only lost by six points. You take away four or five or those, hit a little bit better percentage from the foul line and we probably got a little tighter ballgame… In the big scheme of things, you got to win the rebounding battle and you got to limit your turnovers. We did a good job knocking them off the glass. We did a great job attacking the glass, getting second shots, we had 16 of them. We were just a little silly with the ball at times. Nineteen turnovers, that’s 19 possessions you don’t have to score the ball.”

Brentwood Academy built a 13-7 first-quarter lead. But Central settled down in the second half and passed the Lady Eagles midway through the second period on a corner three-pointer by freshman Lindsey Freeman for a 15-13 Lady Wildcat lead. The home team led 19-17 at halftime.

But the Lady Eagles, whose only losses are to an out-of-state team and non-TSSAA school Hamilton Heights Christian from Chattanooga, found their stroke in the third quarter as Sydni Harvey, who had 18 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, sank two free throws to pass the Lady ‘Cats at 19-19, then hit back-to-back three-pointers to open a 29-21 lead.

Central trailed 32-24 in the fourth quarter before staging a final rally. Addison Byrd, held to 10 points, dropped in two free throws with 2:31 left to bring the Lady Wildcats within 34-31.

But Byrd soon fouled out, joining point guard Piper Elrod, who was sent to the bench with her fifth personal over four minutes earlier.

An illness sidelined Elrod the night before at Portland. She and the Lady Wildcats faced Brentwood Academy’s tough man-to-man defense in the halfcourt.

“They’re big and athletic,” Wild said of the Lady Eagles. “They move well and they’re well coached. It was the reason I wanted to play that game because win or lose, I knew a lot of our weaknesses would be exploited, and they exploited our inability to pass and catch. We’ve got to clean that up if we want to get back to Murfreesboro because the team we played today is the caliber of team we’re going to have to beat in the state tournament.”

Blair Showenwald tossed in 10 points for the Lady Eagles, who improved to 13-2.

Taylor Tucker also totaled 10 points for Central while Freeman added eight and Kenadhi Killebrew and Nathalie Ventura three each.

“We played great defense, we held them to 43 points,” Wild said. “We took high-quality shots. We rebounded the ball well defensively. We had 16 offensive boards, which is above our average. We’re only averaging 15. It was simply miscues offensively and our inability to value the basketball.

“Their length and their quickness and their physicality bothered us a little bit. They did a good job chasing Byrd off every screen we set for her. They did a good job switching some stuff where we were running stuff for shooters. They had us well scouted. That, too, will help us transition toward the tournament and figure out some things to do when we see that again.”

Central will return to District 9-AAA in a big way tonight with its annual trip to Mt. Juliet for a 6:30 pm. tipoff.

Lester’s buzzer-beater lifts Lebanon past Rossview

GLADEVILLE — Freshman Aaryn Grace Lester’s 10-footer from the lane as time expired lifted Lebanon past Rossview 54-52 in the Wilson County Basketball Challenge on Saturday night at Wilson Central.

Lester led Lebanon with 14 points, including a pair of second-quarter three-pointers, and was named player of the game. Classmate Allissa Mulaski also hit a couple of triples on her way to 12. Caleah Shannon sank all five of her free throws on her way to nine points while Anne Marie Heidebreicht hit a couple of treys for her six, Zyrina Neuble four fourth-quarter free throws, Christaney Brookshire three second-period foul shots and Akiraona Steverson and Rebecca Brown two apiece.

Lebanon trailed 13-9 following the first quarter and 26-23 at halftime before inching out in front 36-35 going into the fourth period as the Devilettes improved to 11-8 for the season.

Karle Pace sank 6 of 8 free throws in leading the Lady Hawks with 14 points while Madison Ballance tossed in 10.

Lebanon will return to District 9-AAA at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Portland.

Watertown falls short in back-and-forth affair

EAGLEVILLE — Watertown fared better in the even-numbered quarters, but the odd-numbered stanzas were costly to the Tigerettes in a 49-41 loss to Eagleville on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles trailed 8-3 following the first quarter before soaring in front 21-17 by halftime. Watertown enjoyed a 15-8 third period to take a 32-29 advantage into the fourth.

Ryleigh Cobb led the Lady Eagles with 16 points from the post.

Emma Edwards led Watertown with nine points while Maria Allocco and Ashlea Dickens each dropped in seven. Brenna Luttrell sank a pair of three-pointers as she, Mya Huddleston and McKenna George each scored six as the Tigerettes fell to 9-10.

Watertown will return to District 8-A action Friday night with a 6 p.m. trip to Goodpasture.

Lady Saints roll 71-24

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian cruised to a 71-24 triumph over Carroll Academy last Friday afternoon

The Lady Saints led 27-5 following the first quarter and 42-10 at halftime.

Caitlyn Smith scored 14 points for the Lady Saints while Amelia Lyons and Caroline Hibbett each had 12 and Megan Blackwell 10. Abbey Garland, Marcella Gallione and Destiny Moser scored six apiece and Abi Hildabrand five. Smith and Gallione each sank a pair of three-pointers.

Kaitlyn Evans scored all 24 for Carroll, all on six three-pointers.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Friendship Christian tonight for a 6 p.m. game.