Tigerettes roar past Southside

The Tigerettes led 23-3 following the first quarter, 28-13 at halftime and 48-20 through three periods as they improved to 22-3.

Brittni Allison sank three 3-pointers to pace the Tigerettes with 18 points while Saranda Woodson scored 13. Emma Christensen scored three triples for her nine while Daejah Maklary added eight, Morgan Bain four, Mikayla Nix a three and Natalie Fountain and Blake Griffin two each.

LeeAsia Anderson scored eight to lead the Lady Saints while Madison McDonald dropped in seven and Hailey Acklin, Jaiya Apple and Camryn Langley each tossed in two.

Watertown will be back in action tonight at home when Smith County comes in for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

West Wilson edges Stewarts Creek

MT. JULIET — West Wilson’s girls edged visiting Stewarts Creek 40-38 Monday night.

Sydnee Richetto racked up 19 points and Sydney Dalton 11 for the Lady Wildcats. Gracie Clark scored six and Jakoria Woods four.

Zhordan Shannon totaled 21 points for Stewarts Creek.

Big third quarter lifts Bears past Baird

Mt. Juliet’s boys dominated the third quarter Thursday night to score a 28-22 triumph at Walter J. Baird.

The Blue Devils, who were tied 6-6 following the first quarter, led 12-8 at halftime before the Golden Bears owned the third period 14-2 to lead 22-14.

Riggs Abner tossed in 10 points for Mt. Juliet while Josh Keck scored six, Zabch Blair four, Matt Defeldahl and Zach Freeman two each and Jack Fortner a free throw.

Ty Bailey totaled 10 points and four steals for Baird while Toney Conn finished with four, Jamar Kynard and Luka Saller three each and Isaac Johnson four.