Tigerettes rebound to top Trousdale

The teams battled tooth and nail for 2 1/2 quarters before the Tigerettes, behind three straight steals near midcourt which resulted in baskets, widened the margin to 39-32 going into the fourth. Watertown rallied from an early deficit to go up 14-13 at the first-quarter break and 25-24 by halftime.

Maria Allocco led the Watertown surge on both ends of the floor, topping the Tigerettes with 16 points. McKenna George sank a pair of three-pointers on her way to 13. Ashlea Dickens also dropped in a pair of triples as she added eight. Mya Huddleston scored six, Emma Edwards five and Claire Edwards two as the home team evened its season worksheet at 9-9 and moved to 1-2 in District 8-A.

No one scored in double figures for Trousdale County.

Watertown will play for a third straight day today (Thursday’s game was a makeup) with a 2 p.m. trip to Eagleville.

Devilettes drop two-point decision at Beech

HENDERSONVILLE — Beech pulled out a 54-52 win over visiting Lebanon on Friday night in District 9-AAA action.

The teams battled back and forth all night. The Lady Buccanners led 13-12 following the first quarter and 30-25 at halftime before Lebanon squeezed in front 39-37 going into the fourth.

Lebanon missed two free throws with 22 seconds left trailing by one. Following a Beech free throw, the Devilettes turned the ball over with six seconds left as they dropped to 10-8 for the season and 1-4 in the district.

The Devilettes played most of the game without Maleigha Oldham, who was ejected for throwing a punch during the first quarter. Coach Cory Barrett said it occurred during a scrum for a loose ball with players for both teams diving on the floor. He added he hadn’t seen the video to see exactly what happened.

McCall Decker dropped in two of her three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and led the Lady Bucs with 15 points while J.C. Swafford threw in 13. Beech will play host to Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. tonight in a makeup game.

Allissa Mulaski sank three triples and led Lebanon with 18 points while center Caleah Shannon scored 11. Akiraona Steverson added nine, Zyrina Neuble and Anna Marie Heidebreicht a three apiece and Aaryn Grace Lester, Rebecca Brown, Keionna Britton and Christaney Brookshire two each.

Lebanon will be right back in action today in the Wilson County Basketball Showcase at Wilson Central. The Devilettes will face Rossview at 6 p.m.

Central survives struggle with Portland

PORTLAND — Playing without point guard Piper Elrod, Wilson Central was slow out of the gate in both halves Friday night. But the Lady Wildcats did well enough in the even-numbered quarters to pull away from Portland 57-28 and improved to 18-0.

The Lady Wildcats led just 8-6 following the first quarter before the widened the margin to 33-10 by halftime. It was 39-23 through three as they improved to 5-0 in District 9-AAA.

Central is crossing its collective fingers that Elrod can return for today’s 1:30 p.m. showdown with three-time Division II-AA state champion Brentwood Academy at WCHS in the inaugural Wilson County Basketball Showcase.

Addison Byrd dropped in four three-pointers in leading the Lady Wildcats with 22 points while freshman forward Lindsey Freeman threw in 13 and veteran forward Taylor Tucker 12. Nathalie Ventura scored six and Kathryn Bean four.

Demaria Bell led the Lady Panthers with 11 points.

Central’s home game with Gallatin, snowed out Jan. 6, has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. next Thursday.

Friendship drubs DCA

Friendship Christian took it to rival Donelson Christian from the start in a 53-36 win Friday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Lady Commanders led 16-7 following the first quarter, 30-16 at halftime and 44-23 through three periods as they climbed to 6-10 for the season.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 19 points and twin Hailey had 11. Autumn Groves tossed in 10 points, Olivia Simms seven, Savannah Craighead four and Emily Jones four.

Hannah Anderson led the Lady Wildcats with 14 points while Caroline Clemmer 13.

Friendship will play host to Mt. Juliet Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday before embarking on six straight on the road.

Lady Bears can’t sustain fast start, suffer first 9-AAA loss

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet couldn’t sustain a fast start as two slow periods followed in a 74-67 loss at Station Camp on Friday night.

The Lady Bears led 22-10 following the first quarter. Station Camp used a 16-8 second to close the gap to 30-26 by halftime and followed with a 27-14 third to go up 53-44 as Mt. Juliet fell to 11-4 for the season and 4-1 in District 9-AAA.

Freshman post Emma Palmer powered in 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Lady Bears while Julia Maki made two three-pointers on her way to 10. Freshman point guard Nevaeh Majors passed for 11 assists and hit a pair of threes as she and classmate Aaliyah Frazier each finished with eight points. Tondrianna Davis dropped in four points, Ryleigh Osborne three and Skye Riggan two.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Sumner County tonight for a 6 p.m. makeup game at Beech.