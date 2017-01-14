logo

Cumberland basketball

CU-Pikeville women named NAIA Game of the Week

Staff Reports • Updated Jan 14, 2017 at 11:30 AM

The Cumberland women’s basketball game versus Pikeville this Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center has been selected as the NAIA Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet.

The Phoenix, ranked 15th nationally, posted a 58-46 victory over the University of the Cumberlands on Thursday, while the Bears, ranked 23rd, dropped an 89-62 decision at No. 4 Lindsey Wilson.

Cumberland leads the overall series with Pikeville, 8-7, since 1998-99, but the Bears have won 5 of 9 meetings since CU rejoined the Mid-South Conference in 2012-13. Five of the last six games have been decided by five points or less and each of the last three contests have been three-point games, including last season’s 73-70 Pikeville victory and CU’s 62-59 win.

The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22 of 23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client. The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

