CU-Pikeville women named NAIA Game of the Week

The Phoenix, ranked 15th nationally, posted a 58-46 victory over the University of the Cumberlands on Thursday, while the Bears, ranked 23rd, dropped an 89-62 decision at No. 4 Lindsey Wilson.

Cumberland leads the overall series with Pikeville, 8-7, since 1998-99, but the Bears have won 5 of 9 meetings since CU rejoined the Mid-South Conference in 2012-13. Five of the last six games have been decided by five points or less and each of the last three contests have been three-point games, including last season’s 73-70 Pikeville victory and CU’s 62-59 win.

The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22 of 23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client. The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.