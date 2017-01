The Blue Devils, who were tied 6-6 following the first quarter, led 12-8 at halftime before the Golden Bears owned the third period 14-2 to lead 22-14.

Riggs Abner tossed in 10 points for Mt. Juliet while Josh Keck scored six, Zabch Blair four, Matt Defeldahl and Zach Freeman two each and Jack Fortner a free throw.

Ty Bailey totaled 10 points and four steals for Baird while Toney Conn finished with four, Jamar Kynard and Luka Saller three each and Isaac Joihnson four.