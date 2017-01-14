BA hands Central first loss 43-37

The Lady Eagles used their extended defense and size in the backcourt to keep the Lady Wildcats from their accustomed pace. Central struggled with its shooting, but that was the least of coach John Wild’s concerns as the Lady Wildcats slipped to 18-1.

“I’m not so concerned with the way we shot the ball because I thought we took great quality shots,” Wild said. “Sometimes they’re just not going to go in.

“The bottom line is we had 19 turnovers and only lost by six points. You take away four or five or those, hit a little bit better percentage from the foul line and we probably got a little tighter ballgame… In the big scheme of things, you got to win the rebounding battle and you got to limit your turnovers. We did a good job knocking them off the glass. We did a great job attacking the glass, getting second shots, we had 16 of them. We were just a little silly with the ball at times. Nineteen turnovers, that’s 19 possessions you don’t have to score the ball.”

Brentwood Academy built a 13-7 first-quarter lead. But Central settled down in the second half and passed the Lady Eagles midway through the second period on a corner three-pointer by freshman Lindsey Freeman for a 15-13 Lady Wildcat lead. The home team led 19-17 at halftime.

But the Lady Eagles, whose only losses are to an out-of-state team and non-TSSAA school Hamilton Heights Christian from Chattanooga, found their stroke in the third quarter as Sydni Harvey, who had 18 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, sank two free throws to pass the Lady ‘Cats at 19-19, then hit back-to-back three-pointers to open a 29-21 lead.

Central trailed 32-24 in the fourth quarter before staging a final rally. Addison Byrd, held to 10 points, dropped in two free throws with 2:31 left to bring the Lady Wildcats within 34-31.

But Byrd soon fouled out, joining point guard Piper Elrod, who was sent to the bench with her fifth personal over four minutes earlier.

An illness sidelined Elrod the night before at Portland. She and the Lady Wildcats faced Brentwood Academy’s tough man-to-man defense in the halfcourt.

“They’re big and athletic,” Wild said of the Lady Eagles. “They move well and they’re well coached. It was the reason I wanted to play that game because win or lose, I knew a lot of our weaknesses would be exploited, and they exploited our inability to pass and catch. We’ve got to clean that up if we want to get back to Murfreesboro because the team we played today is the caliber of team we’re going to have to beat in the state tournament.”

Blair Showenwald tossed in 10 points for the Lady Eagles, who improved to 13-2.

Taylor Tucker also totaled 10 points for Central while Freeman added eight and Kenadhi Killebrew and Nathalie Ventura three each.

“We played great defense, we held them to 43 points,” Wild said. “We took high-quality shots. We rebounded the ball well defensively. We had 16 offensive boards, which is above our average. We’re only averaging 15. It was simply miscues offensively and our inability to value the basketball.

“Their length and their quickness and their physicality bothered us a little bit. They did a good job chasing Byrd off every screen we set for her. They did a good job switching some stuff where we were running stuff for shooters. They had us well scouted. That, too, will help us transition toward the tournament and figure out some things to do when we see that again.”

Central will return to District 9-AAA in a big way tonight with its annual trip to Mt. Juliet for a 6:30 pm. tipoff.