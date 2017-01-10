Former Mt. Juliet star earns TSWA weekly honor

The Mt. Juliet native posted 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in a 71-66 victory over UT-Martin. The junior center recorded a season-high 19 points and tied season-bests with 13 points and seven blocks in a win against Southeast Missouri.

McCabe is averaging 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game this season for the Bruins, who are currently 12-5 overall and 4-0 in Ohio Valley Conference action.

Former Wildcat star named G-Mac Athlete of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS - Trevecca junior guard Jacob Williams was named this week's Great Midwest Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week on Monday.

The junior from Wilson Central played a large part in helping guide the Trojans to two conference victories on the road this weekend, including a thrilling overtime win Thursday at Cedarville. The two wins moved the Trojans to 5-11 overall on the season.

On Thursday, in a 73-72 overtime victory over Cedarville, Williams scored 23 points on 9-17 shooting, including hitting 5 of his 11 three-point shots, and grabbed eight rebounds in 38 minutes.

Saturday's contest featured an 81-52 Trojan victory over Ohio Valley. Williams saw 21 minutes of action and poured in 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting, hitting 5-8 from deep, and grabbed nine rebounds.

During those two games, Williams averaged 22.5 points on 54 percent shooting from the field, including hitting 53 percent of his three-point shots.

Williams, in 14 games this year, is averaging 11 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, including shooting 35 percent from long distance.