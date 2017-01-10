Baird boys edge West Wilson in overtime

Earlier, West Wilson’s girls doubled up Walter J. Baird 40-20.

The Wildcats led 14-12 following the first quarter before Baird moved in front 23-20 by halftime and 36-34 through three. West Wilson forced overtime at 43-43.

Toney Conn scored 16 points and secured seven rebounds for Baird while Isaac Johnson tossed in 10 points. Luka Saller scored nine while Jamar Kynard added eight, Ty Bailey six and Jaylen Abston a free throw. Bailey also had eight steals.

Adler Kerr connected on four three-pointers to lead West Wilson with 18 points while Kobe Tibbs threw in 13. Mykel Clemmons notched nine points, Jordan Crawford a three, Dakota Boudocies and Anderson Czapp two apiece and Clayton Duke a free throw.

Sydnee Richetto racked up 13 points, Sydney Dalton 12 and Gracie Clark six for the Lady Wildcats.

Terri Reynolds racked up 11 points and Vanessa Szych seven for Walter J. Baird.