Blue Devils shoot down BGA

Tuesday’s 86-67 win over host Battle Ground Academy in the Battle of Franklin was an exception as far as Lebanon’s boys were concerned.

The Blue Devils blitzed BGA with a 25-7 first quarter and led 50-23 at halftime as they sailed into tonight’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal against Alcoa with a 9-3 record.

“We played well,” Blue Devil coach Jim McDowell said. “We’ve had some pretty good pretty good practices coming off the loss to Riverdale the last game before the break.I was proud of the way our guys played today.

“BGA pressed the whole game and I was proud of the way our guys handled the press.”

When the Blue Devils broke the press, they buried nine three-pointers by seven different players. Cameron Oliver collected 18 points and Noah Mulaski 16 as each hit a pair of threes. Eddie Jackson finished with 15 inside and JaKeese Turner 10 from the backcourt.

Ethan Njezic nailed a pair of triples and Jeremiah Hastings one as each scored six points while Kemon Neuble notched five, Zion Logue and David Covile three apiece and Jackson Stafford two.

Baron Bennett buried a pair of threes on his way to 15 for BGA while Garnett Hollis had 13.

Alcoa advanced with a 92-76 win over Pearl-Cohn to improve to 9-2.

Bears’ 6-game winning streak broken by Brentwood

NASHVILLE — Brentwood’s boys ended Mt. Juliet’s six-game winning streak 48-44 in the opening round of the Willie Brown Father Ryan Christmas Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

The Golden Bears led 10-8 following the first quarter and 21-19 at halftime before the teams went into the fourth quarter tied 33-33.

Joey Hayes hit a three-pointer to bring the Bears into a 41-41 tie. But Brentwood was fouled on a three-point attempt on the other end and the Bruins bagged 10 of 12 fourth-quarter free throws to improve to 12-1 while Mt. Juliet slipped to 7-7.

“They’re really good,” Mt. Juliet coach Troy Allen said. “We played great defense. We missed some easy baskets the whole game. We had some good looks.

“They’re really long and hard to score on.”

Point guard David Windley fired in all five of his fourth-quarter free throws and led Brentwood with 16 points while wing Kellen King’s 15 included 4-of-4 from the line in the fourth.

Hayes hit three 3-pointers as he and big man Trey Pruitt each knocked down nine points for Mt. Juliet while J.R. Sanders’ eight included a pair of triples. Isaac Stephens scored six, Tony Thompson five, Jordan Lockridge four and Brian Aiken three.

Mt. Juliet will return today for a 4:30 p.m. consolation bracket game against Martin Luther King.

Holiday hoops fast break into higher gear today

While Lebanon’s and Mt. Juliet’s boys began their post-Christmas tournaments Tuesday, several other teams will tip off today in tourney action.

Perhaps the best place to get a bang for the buck is at the John Overton Christmas Tournament in Nashville where Mt. Juliet’s girls and both Wilson Central teams will be in action. The Lady Wildcats will face host Overton at 12:30 p.m., followed by Central’s boys against the host Bobcats at 2. The Lady Bears will face Maplewood at 6:30.

At nearby Father Ryan, Mt. Juliet’s boys will battle Martin Luther King in a 4:30 p.m. consolation game in the Willie Brown Christmas Tournament.

Lebanon girls’ coach Cory Barrett will take his Devilettes to one of his former employers, Hickman County, for the Above the Rim Invitational. LHS will battle the host Lady Bulldogs at 7 p.m. tonight. There may be enough time for LHS fans to make the drive from Centerville to Franklin for the Battle of Franklin at Battle Ground Academy where the Blue Devils will take on Alcoa at 8:30 in the semifinals.

Friendship Christian has another day to wait for the start of Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational at York Institute in Jamestown. Both teams will face Skyline (Ala.) in back-to-back games with the girls tipping off at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Watertown and Mt. Juliet Christian are off until regular-season action resumes next week.