Devilettes rally to reach finals of Memphis tourney

The Devilettes trailed 13-8 following the first quarter before a 22-8 second put them in front 30-21 by halftime. Lebanon led 43-36 going into the fourth as LHS improved to 7-5.

“(We had a) slow start, but got going and controlled the game in the second half,” said Lebanon coach Cory Barrett, whose Devilettes will face Memphis Home Education Association for the championship at 6 p.m. tonight.

Center Caleah Shannon led Lebanon with 18 points. Allissa Mulaski sank three 3-pointers and Aaryn Grace Lester two as each threw in 13 points. Maleigha Oldham added eight second-half points, including a pair of threes. Zyrina Neuble scored six, Rebecca Brown four and Anne Marie Heidebreicht, Keionna Britton and Christaney Brookshire two apiece.

Toni Green sank 6 of 11 free throws to lead the Lady Panthers with 13 points.

Tigerettes bounce back with 25-point win

ORLANDO, Fla.— Watertown bounced back from a Monday loss with a 62-37 thumping of Forrest Lake (Fla.) Academy in the KSA Events Pre-Holiday Basketball tournament at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

Mya Huddleston hit 5 of 6 free throws in leading the Tigerettes with 15 points while Brenna Luttrell and Ashlea Dickens each dropped in four first-half three-pointers for her 12. Arianna Johns sank all six of her free throws as she and McKenna George each added eight while Claire Edwards scored six and sister Emma a free throw as Watertown moved back to .500 at 7-7.

Watertown will wrap up its Florida trip today with a 12:45 p.m. CST game against Mosley (Fla.) to decide fifth place.