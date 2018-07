Lebanon High athletes of the week

Lebanon High softball coach Jody Atwood (left) and Janice Scruggs (right) of John Greer State Farm Insurance present athlete of the week T-shirts and certificate to center-fielder Madi Kimble, who had a .347 batting average with 16 runs batted in and 11 stolen bases, helping lift the Lady Devils to a 10-2 District 9-AAA record as of April 30. Her play helped LHS beat Portland and Springfield the week of April 22.