Lebanon Americans sweep district tourney

The Lebanon Americans defeated Greenbrier in the championship game 22-0 Sunday in just two-and-a-half innings of work to bring home the district title and advance to the state tournament July 12 in Louden.

All 22 of the Americans’ runs were scored in the bottom of the first inning. K.J. Woods singled to center to get things going, followed by another single to center by Adam Gordon to score Woods. A couple of batters later, Waylon Jackson hit a sacrifice fly to left that scored Gordon. Tate Tidwell reached on an error that scored K.K. West before Charlie Mitchell doubled to score Tate Tidwell and Will Summers to give the Americans a 5-0 lead.

A few batters later, Easton Spurlock doubled to center, which scored Elijah Shreeve and Carson Reed. On the next pitch, Druw Hodge singled to score Casen Kincaid. Two batters later, West doubled to left that scored Spurlock and Hodge and give the Americans an 11-0 lead.

Jackson then singled that scored Gordon as the Americans continued through their lineup in the first. Tidwell singled to score West, and a batter later, Mitchell is hit by a pitch with bases loaded that scored Jackson to increase the lead to 14-0.

Shreeve then singled to score Tidwell and Summers. Woods then singled to score Mitchell before Gordon hit a grand slam homerun that scored Shreeve, Reed and Woods and gave the Americans a 21-0 lead. West then hit a solo homer to round out the inning.

Mitchell, on the mound for the Americans, allowed one single and two walks with three strikeouts in three innings of work.

Gordon led at the plate with a grand slam, a stolen base and five RBIs. Mitchell and West each had three RBIs, followed by Shreeve and Spurlock each with two and Tidwell and Woods at one apiece.

Lebanon Americans 23, Joelton 0

The Lebanon Americans defeated Joelton 23-0 Saturday as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Jackson led the Americans with four runs. He went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in runs on a home run in the second and a single in the third.

The Americans got on the board in the first as West grounded out that scored a run.

Lebanon then scored 12 runs in the second, thanks to singles by Kincaid, Shreeve, and Gordon, a walk by Reed, a home run by Jackson and an error on a ball put in play by Hodge.

Shreeve was the winning pitcher for Americans. He lasted one inning, allowing no hits, runs or walks while striking out three. Kincaid and Spurlock entered the game out of the bullpen and closed out the game in relief.

The Americans tallied 17 hits on the day. Mitchell, Gordon, Shreeve, Kincaid, Tidwell, Spurlock and Jackson each managed multiple hits. Mitchell led with three hits in three at bats. The Americans had three players steal at least two bases. Woods led the way with two.

Lebanon Americans 10, Greenbrier 0

On Friday night, the Americans defeated Greenbrier 10-0 as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Lebanon secured the victory thanks to six runs in the fourth inning. Shreeve, Woods, Gordon and West each drove in runs during the inning, and West recorded a homer.

Lebanon got things moving in the first. Gordon doubled on a 3-0 count and scored one run.

Tidwell earned the victory on the mound for Lebanon. He lasted two-and-a-third innings, allowed one hit and no runs and struck out four. Reed threw one-and-two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

The Americans collected 12 hits. West, Mitchell, Gordon, Woods and Jackson each collected two hits to lead at the plate.