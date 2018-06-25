Cumberland finishes fourth in MSC President’s Cup standings

Cumberland compiled 108.5 points, its highest point total in the Mid-South Conference in the last six years since rejoining the league. The Phoenix won a regular season championship in women’s soccer and finished second in women’s cross country, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf and men’s tennis, as well as third in baseball.

Points are awarded based on the final regular season standings for each conference-sanctioned sport. The regular-season champion or tournament champion, in the case where there is no regular season, in each sport receives 10 points with second place receiving nine points, etc. The top seven male and top seven female team finishes for each institution generate the institution’s overall totals.

Lindsey Wilson won the President’s Cup. University of the Cumberlands was second, and Campbellsville University finished third.