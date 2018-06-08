Phoenix baseball camps continue throughout June

Head coach Woody Hunt welcomed more than 70 6-9-year-old campers this week for the first week of fundamental camp. Campers 10-13 years old will take part next week in fundamental camp, which places players in age-appropriate groups where instruction is provided in all aspects of the game, including hitting, fielding and base running.

Campers work in drill stations to improve techniques covered by the coaching staff in the morning and are placed in baseball situations and scrimmages to participate in a game-type atmosphere in the afternoon.

Hitting and pitching camp will take place June 18-20 with hitting camp for 6-12 year olds in the mornings and pitching camp for 8-14 year olds in the afternoons.

Advanced fundamental camp is set for June 25-28 for 14-18 year olds and is recommended for high school players looking to continue their career in college. A high level of focus and attention to detail are required, as baseball concepts and drill work become much more concentrated. Coaches stress the mental and physical aspects of the game and what it takes to become a well-rounded collegiate baseball player.

More information on the camps, as well as signup forms, may be found at cumberlandcamps.com.