Hunley tabbed freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

Hunley becomes the 19th player in program history to earn freshman All-America honors and the second in as many years, joining teammate Andre Lipcius, who earned the distinction last season.

The tall right-hander from Mt. Juliet, had a phenomenal debut season for the Volunteers, leading the team with a 7-3 record and a 2.64 earned-run average in 15 appearances, including 14 starts. Hunley also finished third on the team with 53 strikeouts in 75.0 innings of work and his seven victories were tied for fourth most in a single season by a freshman in program history.

Hunley became the first Tennessee freshman pitcher to start a season 6-0 and posted a streak of 22.1 consecutive scoreless innings early in the year. After settling into the role of the Volunteers’ midweek starter, Hunley transitioned to the Vols’ weekend rotation with five weeks left in the season and made five starts in conference play, including a win over Missouri in the final series of the season in which he gave up just one run on three hits in seven innings of work to keep Tennessee’s SEC Tournament hopes alive.

Hunley also became the first Tennessee freshman pitcher to throw a complete game since Josh Lindblom in 2006, when he did so March 14 in a 5-0 win over Western Carolina, giving up no runs in nine innings of work.