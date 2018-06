Brinkman, a pitcher/outfielder, went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and recorded two putouts in center field against Mt. Juliet. Lea, who plays all the infield positions except first base, had eight hits, scored nine runs, stole nine bases, drove in four runs, walked four times and was hit by a pitch in helping the Aviators win the Bubba Dunn Memorial Baseball Classic in Gallatin.