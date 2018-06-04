Lebanon High School athletes of the week

Softball coach Jody Atwood and Greer present athlete of the week T-shirts and certificate to second baseman Morgan Jones, who had several hits and runs batted in during Lebanon wins over Centennial and Beech.

Through April 7, she was batting .396 with two doubles, 10 RBI and 12 scored. Greer presents an athlete of the week T-shirt and certificate to baseball player Jonathan Presley. The outfielder went 3-for-4, including two doubles, with five RBI in Lebanon’s 8-3 win over Franklin Grace Christian.