Sierra voted CoSIDA Academic All-District

Sierra is now entered into the pool of candidates for Academic All-America honors.

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior, hold a 3.30 GPA and above and be a starter or major contributor off the bench to be eligible for nomination for the CoSIDA Academic All-District® award. Sierra carries a 3.77 GPA in Management.

Sierra got off to a slow start this season but finished strong, batting .350 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs, 54 RBIs and 63 runs scored. The Andres Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, native ranks second nationally in home runs, fifth in slugging percentage (.773), sixth in total bases (157) and 33rd in runs scored.

He led the Phoenix in batting average, doubles, home runs, RBIs and runs scored this season, posting a team-best 71 hits as well while drawing 31 walks, second most for CU. Sierra batted .408 (51-for-125) with 13 doubles, 15 homers, 39 RBIs, 43 runs scored, 19 walks and just 13 strikeouts over the last 35 games of the season, posting an .888 slugging percentage during that stretch.