Phoenix U13s win Memorial Day Bash

The Phoenix 13U of the Lebanon Youth Baseball League won the major division in the Game 7 Memorial Day Bash at Barfield Park in Murfreesboro. The Phoenix went 3-0 on championship Sunday with shutouts in the final two games after edging the MJ Mojo 6-5. They shut out Game Time 11-0 and, in the final, Caliber Baseball 2-0. On the bottom row are (from left) Bryce Fuller, Brody Hall, Jay Dillard, Jackson Lea, Braden Metzgar and Isaiah Douglas. On the back row are coach Josh Powell, Nathan Martinez, Easton Forsythe, Ben Estes, Jackson Bone, Ian Walsh, Connor Gannon, Austin Weatherford and Brody Hays.