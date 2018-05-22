Former CU infielder out at MTSU

A Blue Raider assistant from 1992-2012, McGuire was named to succeed the retiring Steve Peterson in August 2012 and over the next six seasons compiled a 162-175-1 overall record. MTSU was 74-104-1 in conference play over McGuire's six seasons, the last five in Conference USA.

McGuire was a two-year infielder at Cumberland in 1984 and ’85, the first two seasons after the school returned to four-year status, under coach Woody Hunt during the hall of famer’s early years.

This season, MTSU finished 27-27-1 (12-17-1) and missed the postseason conference tournament for the third straight year. The top eight teams in the 12-team league advance to the annual event. The Blue Raiders finished ninth, a half-game behind Alabama-Birmingham, after taking two of three games from the visiting Blazers in the final series of the regular season.

"The first emotion is just disappointment with the decision, but I also understand the job, my job, is based on wins and losses, and that's what this came down to," McGuire said when contacted Monday. "It's a sad day after being here 26 years -- the investment, the people you meet. It's just a very tough day."

After a 32-27 overall finish in 2015 that included the second of consecutive C-USA Tournament appearances, MTSU finished 20-35 in 2016 and 24-31 last year, before this season's .500 campaign.

"I guess I've always had that feeling," McGuire said regarding the decision. "You never know what everybody's exactly thinking. When we ended up not qualifying for the conference tournament, I got extremely nervous. But I thought we had shown enough improvement to extend the contract. That's what I really felt."

Massaro indicated a national search will begin immediately for McGuire's replacement. McGuire's contract expires June 30.

"I want to thank Coach McGuire for his commitment and dedication to our baseball program the past 26 years as an assistant and head coach," athletics director Chris Massaro said in announcing the decision. "We are very appreciative of Jim and his staff for the work they have done to help our student-athletes both academically and athletically.

"After careful consideration and an ongoing evaluation of the program, we have decided to make a change. We wish him the best."

—Maurice Patton

Columbia Daily Herald