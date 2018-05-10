Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth League Babe Ruth scores Staff Reports • May 10, 2018 at 10:40 PM SEI knocked off the Knights 13-5 and Ligon & Bobo beat Any Care 10-7 in Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth action Thursday night at Baird Park’s Eskew Field. Emilio Jimenez and Dalton Bowes pitched for Any Care. Grayson Brockman doubled while Jimenez singled. Grafton Baines, Zack Allen and Ty Whitaker pitched for Ligon & Bobo while Pierce Parker doubled. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.