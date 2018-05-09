Golden Bears rally to 9-AAA flag

The Wildcats led 3-0 midway through the first inning against left-hander Warren Lee, who persevered through four innings to get the win and improve to 4-0.

John Dyer pitched two innings before Brayden Osborne threw the seventh for his ninth save as the Golden Bears improved to 29-4 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Rossview at 7 p.m. Monday in the Region 5-AAA tournament opener while the Wildcats will carry a 22-12 mark to District 10 champion Clarksville.

Thomas Fullerton drove in two runs and Osborne one on two hits each while Dylan Kasper singled in the tying run in the fourth inning.

Mt. Juliet outhit Central 8-5. All of the Golden Bear hits were singles off Hayden Baker, Britt White and Jared Smith.

Baker pitched the first three innings and left with a 3-2 edge before Mt. Juliet reached White for three runs (two earned) on two hits without recording an out in the fourth as he took the loss.

Gabe Jennings had two of Central’s hits. Connor Sullivan and Jackson Odette doubled. Sullivan had the Wildcats’ only RBI as the other runs came home on an error.