Reece pitches Friendship to state first round

Braden Reece spotted BGA a run in the top of the second inning before Friendship evened the score in the bottom half, took a 2-1 lead in the third and got two insurance runs in the sixth.

Eric Raymer knocked in two runs for the Commanders while Hayden Alexander had two of Friendship’s seven hits. Justin Seagraves singled.

Reece allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three in seven innings.

Friendship advanced to the double-elimination round for the first time in five seasons as a D-II school and will face the winner of Donelson Christian and host CPA at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. All four teams remaining by Saturday will also advance to the first round of the state tournament, which is the equivalent of the Division I sectional.

The last time FCS advanced past the first round of the region was 2013 when the Commanders won the Class A state title in its final season in Division I.