Wildcats’ Sullivan signs with Union University

Wilson Central outfielder Connor Sullivan signs a letter of intent to play baseball for Union University on Thursday. Seated with him are parents Laura and Barry Sullivan. Standing are (from left) WCHS athletic director Chip Bevis, head coach Anthony Ford and assistant coaches Andrew Schmeltzer and Jonathan Burke. Sullivan is batting .300 for the season with an on-base percentage of .398. He has three home runs and 19 batted in.