Friendship rolls to first-round win

Staff Reports • Today at 8:36 PM

Friendship made fast work of University School of Nashville in a 12-0 win to open the Division II District 4-A tournament Friday.

Six Commanders crossed the plate in the first inning, one in the second and five in the third.

Ethan Bult, one of four seniors honored on a rescheduled Senior Day scattered six hits and no walks while striking out four in a five-inning complete game.

Friendship will return at 6 p.m. today to face Clarksville Academy, an 11-2 home winner over Mt. Juliet Christian. MJCA and USN will play for its season at 4.

The Commanders collected 11 hits, including three by Braden Reece, who drove in three runs on a double and two singles. Hayden Alexander added two singles while Xan Gordon doubled. Hanley Sobieszczyk drove in two runs without benefit of a hit.

